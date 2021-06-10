



APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

















10.06.2021 / 21:20









10 June 2021

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 29 April 2021, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed APONTIS PHARMA AG, Monheim am Rhein, Germany, (contact person: Sven Pauly; Telefon: +49 2173 89 55 4900) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:

Issuer:

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Guarantor

(if applicable):

n/a

Aggregate nominal amount of the offer

(excluding over-allotment option):

4,600,000

Description:

Ordinary shares with no par value



ISIN DE000A3CMGM5

Offer price:

EUR 19.00



Stabilisation:

Stabilisation manager:

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers



Aktiengesellschaft

Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option:

690,000 ordinary shares with no par value

Stabilisation marketplace:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)



Stabilisations:

Trade date and time

Purchase (P)/ Sale (S)

Nominal value

(pieces)

Execution

price (0.0000)

Currency code

(ISO 4217)

Market place MIC

(ISO 10386)

Sum

Aggregated

volume

(pieces)

Weighted price

Currency code

(ISO 4217)



180,908

17.8708

EUR



IMPORTANT NOTICE

These materials may not be, directly or indirectly, published, distributed or transmitted in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the " Securities ") of Apontis Pharma AG (the " Company ") in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act "). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the " Order "), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise be lawfully communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as " Relevant Persons "). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. The securities have already been sold.