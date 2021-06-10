DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]












































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Juergen Nowicki
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP Engineering
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of 155 ordinary shares of Linde plc


Disposal of 80 ordinary shares of Linde plc.


Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 645 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share. Mr. Nowicki held the entire 645 shares acquired upon the exercise of this stock option.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition
    US$0.00 155 Ordinary Shares
    Exercise  
    US$1.92 645 Options
    Disposal  
    US$291.58 80 ordinary shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 8 JUNE 2021

9 JUNE 2021
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information 155 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant. 80 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$291.58 per ordinary share).













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
