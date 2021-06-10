





















Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















10.06.2021 / 22:03









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Juergen Nowicki

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive VP Engineering

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transactions

Acquisition of 155 ordinary shares of Linde plc





Disposal of 80 ordinary shares of Linde plc.





Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares



The exercise of 645 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$1.92 per share. Mr. Nowicki held the entire 645 shares acquired upon the exercise of this stock option.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Acquisition





US$0.00

155 Ordinary Shares





Exercise







US$1.92

645 Options





Disposal







US$291.58

80 ordinary shares

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Dates of the transactions

8 JUNE 2021



9 JUNE 2021

f)

Place of the transactions

Outside of trading venue

g)

Additional Information

155 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant. 80 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$291.58 per ordinary share).



























10.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



