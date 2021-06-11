





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

JOST Werke AG

Straße, Hausnr.:

Siemensstraße 2

PLZ:

63263

Ort:

Neu-Isenburg

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900G977BSS7DATK68



2. Grund der Mitteilung

X

Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



Sonstiger Grund:





3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Kai Möhrle

Geburtsdatum: 09.08.1961



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Vierunddreißigste PMB Management GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

20.05.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

10,54 %

0,00 %

10,54 %

14900000

letzte Mitteilung

9,98 %

0,00 %

9,98 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

DE000JST4000

0

1570908

0,00 %

10,54 %

Summe

1570908

10,54 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Herr Kai Möhrle

%

%

%

PMF Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG (ehemals Familie Peter Möhrle Vermögens-verwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG)

%

%

%

Beteiligungsgesellschaft PMF Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

PMF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

Peter Möhrle Holding GmbH & Co. KG (ehemals Peter Möhrle GmbH & Co. KG)

%

%

%

Vierunddreißigste PMB Management GmbH

10,54 %

%

10,54 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:







Datum

10.06.2021



