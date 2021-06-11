DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies enter into EUR 1.02bn financing agreements in relation to acquisition of the Fuerst project in Berlin
2021. június 11., péntek, 15:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad-hoc announcement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
- Fuerst is an ongoing refurbishment and repositioning project on Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin with approximately 183,000 sqm of gross construction area
- Total acquisition and development financing package of EUR 1.02bn with 2.5 year maturity
- Net financing proceeds to be used to fund the acquisition and remaining refurbishment and repositioning of the project
The net proceeds of the Financing, combined with a portion of the previously issued EUR 250m 2024 bond alongside Aggregate"s internal resources will fund (i) the acquisition of Fuerst under a signed sale and purchase agreement and (ii) provide the required funds to conclude the full refurbishment, repositioning and lease-up of the Project.
Fuerst (the "Project") is a refurbishment and repositioning development project with approximately 183,000 sqm of gross construction area in central Berlin, of which c.60% is office and co-working spaces. The project is over 20% complete already and the development is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023. The Financing includes a capex reserve account of EUR 250m. The construction of the project is fully financed until completion.
Disclaimer
Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. This document should not be published, reproduced, distributed or otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without the prior consent of the Company. This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described in such statements due to, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, affecting the Company, and other factors. The Company does not assume any obligations to update any forward-looking statements.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|DE000A184P98
|WKN:
|A184P9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1206783
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1206783 11-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]