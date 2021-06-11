



CLIQ Digital launches kids" content from Your Family Entertainment AG in the DACH region

- Addition of high-quality children"s streaming content newly licensed

- Fix&Foxi (amongst others) to attract a new, younger target audience and family viewing

- New positioning enables tapping into further DACH market growth potential

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, announces the addition of new family streaming entertainment services (kids" content) to its All-in-One content portals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The new license agreement with Your Family Entertainment AG adds around 70 hours of high-quality series and films for children to CLIQ"s current library. The new kids" content includes well-known series and characters, such as Fix&Foxi, Fairly Odd Parents (Cosmo and Wanda), Tales from the Crypt (Geschichten aus der Gruft) and Country Mouse and City Mouse (Landmaus Stadtmaus).

According to a Goldmedia analysis, the demand for digital entertainment products in Germany is high. Revenues of paid video-on-demand providers in Germany rose by +28% year-on-year to €3.0bn in 2020. In 2021, growth is expected to remain high at +25% year-on-year and amount to €3.8bn. The lion"s share of this, namely 83%, is accounted for by SVoD services (subscription video-on-demand). Quality content for children is increasingly important, especially as co-viewing sessions between parents and children are likely to increase. In a recent study by nScreenMedia, two-thirds of parents said they expect time spent with their kids watching TV/movies to remain the same or increase once the pandemic is over.

Your Family Entertainment AG is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programmes for children and families. With over 3,500 half-hourly programmes, it owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe. The company focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, Your Family Entertainment AG operates the award-winning pay-TV channel Fix&Foxi TV on four different continents, the free-to-air channel RiC TV, its international pay-TV version RiC.today as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:



"I am very pleased to see our content strategy progressing as planned and our catalogue growing further to cater for more family viewing. This license agreement is just the start of a new expansion into family entertainment with a greater focus on children"s content. Family watch-time and co-viewing are both still very popular and very much alive. With this and further catalogue enhancements, our All-in-One store in the DACH region will gain more traction and grow its member numbers even faster. This first family content is now live and will help support the already very satisfactory business development we are currently seeing in the second quarter 2021."

About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.