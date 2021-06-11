DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG english

2021. június 11., péntek, 17:46















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.06.2021 / 17:44




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Bruch

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Siemens Energy AG


b) LEI

5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
24.42 EUR 45396.78 EUR
24.41 EUR 76671.81 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
24.4137 EUR 122068.5900 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














11.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



68861  11.06.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum