SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) confirms that it is in advanced talks about the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Datavard AG. The outcome and timing of the talks are not yet known. In particular, the transaction is subject to final due diligence and also requires the approval of the new Board of Directors, which is to be elected at the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021. At this point in time, it is still unclear whether the current talks will lead to a conclusion and whether SNP SE will submit a binding offer to Datavard AG.

SNP SE will provide information on further progress in accordance with the legal requirements.





