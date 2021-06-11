DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG acquires Business Keeper GmbH
2021. június 11., péntek, 18:47
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Acquisition
Ad-hoc-News
EQS Group AG acquires Business Keeper GmbH
Munich - 11.06.2021
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) acquires 100 percent of the shares in Business Keeper GmbH, based in Berlin. The agreement to acquire the SaaS provider for whistleblowing and compliance was signed today. This makes EQS Group AG the leading European cloud provider for whistleblowing systems with 1,200 Saas customers.
The purchase price amounts to EUR 95 million (cash and debt free) and is to be paid in two tranches within 12 months. The sellers are Macquarie Capital, as well as the founder of Business Keeper and the managing director. The first tranche of EUR 80 million will be financed by EUR 10 million in cash and an acquisition loan of EUR 50 million from Commerzbank Munich. EQS Group AG also plans to carry out a capital increase of 7.5 percent of the share capital without subscription rights. The new shares will be offered to subscribers of the capital increase in February 2021. Members of the executive board and the supervisory board together with Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV have committed to backstop the capital increase in full at EUR 38.00 per share.
Business Keeper GmbH was founded by Kenan Tur and is currently headed by managing director Kai Leisering. Kai Leisering will continue to hold a senior position at EQS Group AG. In addition to numerous DAX companies, Business Keeper"s customer base also includes other international corporations such as Danone, Nestlé and Samsung.
Adjustment of the Guidance 2021
Preliminary outlook for 2022
New medium-term target 2025
The Executive Board will be explaining the acquisition and its impact in a video conference on Monday, 14 June 2021 from 3.00 p.m. (CET). No login credentials are required. It will be broadcast live online at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/eqs20210614. Questions can be asked using the Q&A feature (chat) beforehand or during the webcast.
More information:
Receive news from EQS Group AG free of charge on your mobile device: via DGAP News App directly to your AppleWatch or iPhone (http://newsapp.dgap.de/).
EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.
EQS Group"s products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, approval management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.
EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs more than 500 professionals and has offices in the world"s key financial markets.
Contact:
André Marques
CFO
Tel.: +49 89-444430033
Mobile: +49 175-5250009
Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com
