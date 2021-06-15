DGAP-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding AG: Significant increase in earnings in the second quarter of 2021
2021. június 15., kedd, 11:19
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hawesko Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
AD HOC STATEMENT
in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Hamburg, June 15, 2021. The wine trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announces that the group"s operating result (EBIT) for the second quarter (April 1 to June 30) of 2021 will develop significantly better than in the previous year and, according to preliminary estimates, will be between € 13.4 million and € 15.4 million (prior-year period: € 9.2 million). As a result, earnings for the first half of 2021 will amount to between € 29 million and € 31 million (prior-year period: € 13.1 million) and are thus expected to more than double year-on-year.
The course of the rest of the fiscal year is very much dependent on the duration and design of the measures to combat the COVID 19 pandemic, but also on the reaction of consumers following its easing. The last few months of this year have shown that the development is clearly different from what was expected. It is not yet possible to predict the extent to which the trends of recent months will change as a result of the relaxation that is taking place and the rising level of vaccinations. Against this background, it is not yet possible to make a serious forecast of business development for the remainder of the financial year. The Board of Management of the wine trading group is confident that the Hawesko Group will be able to make a statement on the forecast in the half-year report.
A detailed analysis and the interim financial statements will be published on August 11, 2021 in the half-year report as of June 30, 2021.
# # #
Hawesko Holding AG
Press and Investor Relations contact:
Phone: +49 (0)40 30 39 21 00
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hawesko Holding AG
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 30 39 2100
|Fax:
|+49 40 30 39 2105
|E-mail:
|ir@hawesko-holding.com
|Internet:
|www.hawesko-holding.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006042708
|WKN:
|604270
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1208112
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1208112 15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]