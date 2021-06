DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG appoints Jochen Klösges Chairman of the Management Board

In its ordinary meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG unanimously appointed Jochen Klösges Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG. He succeeds Hermann J. Merkens.

The decision is subject to the approval of the supervisory authority (ECB).

Jochen Klösges is expected to take office on 15 September 2021. Management Board members Marc Hess and Thomas Ortmanns will continue to perform the CEO"s duties until further notice.

Contact:Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations