1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Herr
First name: Holger
Last name(s): Hommes

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Chief Financial Officer / Prokurist



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ecotel communication ag


b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005854343


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 60000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 60000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
