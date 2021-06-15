DGAP-DD: ecotel communication ag deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








15.06.2021 / 13:20




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Herr
Vorname: Holger
Nachname(n): Hommes

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Chief Financial Officer / Prokurist



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ecotel communication ag


b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005854343


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
15,00 EUR 60000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
15,0000 EUR 60000,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-10; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ecotel communication ag

Prinzenallee 11

40549 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de





 
68833  15.06.2021 


