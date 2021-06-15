





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Herr

Vorname:

Holger

Nachname(n):

Hommes



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Chief Financial Officer / Prokurist







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ecotel communication ag





b) LEI

391200GSXYBP2TJE6J38



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005854343





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

15,00 EUR





60000,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

15,0000 EUR





60000,0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-10; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



