Vantage Towers AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 28.07.2021

Vantage Towers AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 28.07.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Vantage Towers AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please
find the full text of the announcement here:

English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210612017308/en/VT_AG_-_Invitation_-_AGM_2021_-_final.pdf













Language: English
Company: Vantage Towers AG

Prinzenallee 11-13

40549 Düsseldorf

Germany
E-mail: agm@vantagetowers.com
Internet: https://www.vantagetowers.com/investors/annual-general-meeting-de





 
