



DGAP-News: Vantage Towers AG





/ Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting













Vantage Towers AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Düsseldorf on 28.07.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















16.06.2021 / 15:05







Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock

Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vantage Towers AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please

find the full text of the announcement here:



English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210612017308/en/VT_AG_-_Invitation_-_AGM_2021_-_final.pdf





16.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

