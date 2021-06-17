





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Unternehmens Invest AG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Rudolf

Last name(s):

Knünz

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

All for One Group SE





b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005110001





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

60.00 EUR





11500020.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

60.00 EUR





11500020.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



