Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: All for One Group SE
Street: Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
Postal code: 70794
City: Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to restructuring and discontinuation of attribution of voting rights of intermediate company (see section 10)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Rudolf Knünz
Date of birth: 08 Jul 1951

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Unternehmens Invest AG, UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, UIAG AFO GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Jun 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 50.40 % 0.00 % 50.40 % 4,982,000
Previous notification 50.14 % 0.00 % 50.14 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
De0005110001 10 2,510,848 0.0002 % 50.40 %
Total 2,510,858 50.40 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

















Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Rudolf Knünz 50.40 % % 50.40 %
Knünz GmbH % % %
Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH 50.40 % % 50.40 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Dr. Rudolf Knünz, Knünz GmbH and Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH have lost the annual general meeting attendance majority in Unternehmens Invest AG (UIAG) and are no longer parent companies of UIAG. The voting rights are therefore no longer attributed (see parallel voting rights notification of UIAG). The voting rights continue to be attributed on the basis of the voting rights agreement (acting in concert).

 


Date

14 Jun 2021














Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
