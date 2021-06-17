





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

All for One Group SE

Street:

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

Postal code:

70794

City:

Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification due to restructuring and discontinuation of attribution of voting rights of intermediate company (see section 10)



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Rudolf Knünz

Date of birth: 08 Jul 1951



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Unternehmens Invest AG, UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, UIAG AFO GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Jun 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

50.40 %

0.00 %

50.40 %

4,982,000

Previous notification

50.14 %

0.00 %

50.14 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

De0005110001

10

2,510,848

0.0002 %

50.40 %

Total

2,510,858

50.40 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Dr. Rudolf Knünz

50.40 %

%

50.40 %

Knünz GmbH

%

%

%

Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH

50.40 %

%

50.40 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Dr. Rudolf Knünz, Knünz GmbH and Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH have lost the annual general meeting attendance majority in Unternehmens Invest AG (UIAG) and are no longer parent companies of UIAG. The voting rights are therefore no longer attributed (see parallel voting rights notification of UIAG). The voting rights continue to be attributed on the basis of the voting rights agreement (acting in concert).









Date

14 Jun 2021



