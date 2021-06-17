





1. Angaben zum Emittenten

Name:

All for One Group SE

Straße, Hausnr.:

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

PLZ:

70794

Ort:

Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Deutschland

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



2. Grund der Mitteilung



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten



Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten



Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte

X

Sonstiger Grund:

Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung infolge Umstrukturierung und Wegfall der Zurechnung von Zwischengesellschaft (siehe Punkt 10)



3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Dr. Rudolf Knünz

Geburtsdatum: 08.07.1951



4. Namen der Aktionäre



mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Unternehmens Invest AG, UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, UIAG AFO GmbH





5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

14.06.2021



6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile



Anteil Stimmrechte

(Summe 7.a.)

Anteil Instrumente

(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)

Summe Anteile

(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG

neu

50,40 %

0,00 %

50,40 %

4.982.000

letzte Mitteilung

50,14 %

0,00 %

50,14 %

/



7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen



a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolut

in %



direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

direkt

(§ 33 WpHG)

zugerechnet

(§ 34 WpHG)

De0005110001

10

2.510.848

0,0002 %

50,40 %

Summe

2.510.858

50,40 %



b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %







0

0,00 %





Summe

0

0,00 %



b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG

Art des Instruments

Fälligkeit / Verfall

Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit

Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung

Stimmrechte absolut

Stimmrechte in %









0

0,00 %







Summe

0

0,00 %



8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen



Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.

X

Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:



Unternehmen

Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher

Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher

Dr. Rudolf Knünz

50,40 %

%

50,40 %

Knünz GmbH

%

%

%

Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH

50,40 %

%

50,40 %



9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG



(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)





Datum der Hauptversammlung:



Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:

Anteil Stimmrechte

Anteil Instrumente

Summe Anteile

%

%

%



10. Sonstige Informationen:

Dr. Rudolf Knünz, Knünz GmbH und Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH haben die Hauptversammlungs-Präsenzmehrheit an der Unternehmens Invest AG (UIAG) verloren und sind nicht mehr Mutterunternehmen der UIAG. Die Stimmrechte werden insoweit nicht mehr zugerechnet (vgl. parallele Stimmrechtsmitteilung der UIAG). Die Stimmrechte werden weiter aufgrund des Stimmrechtsvertrages zugerechnet (acting in concert).





Datum

14.06.2021



