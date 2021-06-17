DGAP-PVR: All for One Group SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: All for One Group SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
PLZ: 70794
Ort: Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Freiwillige Konzernmitteilung infolge Umstrukturierung und Wegfall der Zurechnung von Zwischengesellschaft (siehe Punkt 10)

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Dr. Rudolf Knünz
Geburtsdatum: 08.07.1951

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Unternehmens Invest AG, UIAG Informatik-Holding GmbH, UIAG AFO GmbH

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

14.06.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 50,40 % 0,00 % 50,40 % 4.982.000
letzte Mitteilung 50,14 % 0,00 % 50,14 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
De0005110001 10 2.510.848 0,0002 % 50,40 %
Summe 2.510.858 50,40 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Dr. Rudolf Knünz 50,40 % % 50,40 %
Knünz GmbH % % %
Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH 50,40 % % 50,40 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Dr. Rudolf Knünz, Knünz GmbH und Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH haben die Hauptversammlungs-Präsenzmehrheit an der Unternehmens Invest AG (UIAG) verloren und sind nicht mehr Mutterunternehmen der UIAG. Die Stimmrechte werden insoweit nicht mehr zugerechnet (vgl. parallele Stimmrechtsmitteilung der UIAG). Die Stimmrechte werden weiter aufgrund des Stimmrechtsvertrages zugerechnet (acting in concert). 


Datum

14.06.2021














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: All for One Group SE

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Deutschland
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
