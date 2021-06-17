DGAP-Adhoc: SMT Scharf AG carries out capital increase against cash capital contributions in full
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SMT Scharf AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SMT Scharf AG carries out capital increase against cash capital contributions in full
Hamm, June 17, 2021 - SMT Scharf AG ("SMT") (WKN 575198, ISIN DE0005751986) has successfully completed the capital increase from authorised capital against cash capital contributions, as approved on May 25, 2021. Under the Subscription Offer and the subsequent private placement, a total of 901,456 new no-par value bearer shares with dividend rights as of January 1, 2021 ("New Shares") were placed at a price of EUR 8.86 per New Share.
As a consequence of the issue of the New Shares the share capital of SMT Scharf AG will increase by EUR 901,456.00, from the current EUR 4,620,000.00 to EUR 5,521,456.00. The implementation of the capital increase is expected to be registered in the commercial register by June 24, 2021, and the New Shares will be included in trading in the m:access quality segment of the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange on or shortly after June 28, 2021, and subsequently delivered to subscribers under the ordinary stock ISIN DE0005751986.
As part of the private placement of shares not subscribed for by shareholders, Famous Industrial Group GmbH, Düsseldorf ("Famous") has acquired an interest of approximately 3 % in the share capital of SMT Scharf AG. SMT Scharf AG and Famous are thereby strengthening their business relationship, which is oriented towards the formation of a joint venture with Chinese partner companies, and the conclusion of an agreement for the supply of components for monorail systems by SMT to the potential joint venture.
The gross issue proceeds from the capital increase amount to EUR 7,986,900. Around 40 % of the issue proceeds are to be utilised to finance the further operational and strategic growth of SMT Scharf AG, and around 40 % is also to be used to finance measures relating to the new approval (China III) that will be required from 2021, and the effects of the delay. A further approximately 20 % is to be used to finance investments to enter international business in the electromobility area outside the scope of the coal market.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2381 960-01
|Fax:
|+49 2381 960-311
|E-mail:
|info@smtscharf.com
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005751986
|WKN:
|575198
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1209198
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1209198 17-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
