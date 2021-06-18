DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Sebastian
Nachname(n): Klauke

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding AG


b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42


b) Art des Geschäfts

Zeichnung einer Kapitalerhöhung im Rahmen einer Börseneinfüh-rung.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
23,00 EUR 200,008 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
23,00 EUR 200,008 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-15; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ABOUT YOU Holding AG

Domstraße 10

20095 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de





 
