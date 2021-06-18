





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Sebastian

Nachname(n):

Klauke



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Berichtigung

Korrektur Angabe zum Geschäft:



Das Volumen ist aufgrund eines Kommafehlers mit 200,008 angegeben worden. Das korrekte Volumen beträgt 200008,00 €. Das aggregierte Volumen beträgt 200008,00 €.



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding AG





b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3CNK42





b) Art des Geschäfts

Zeichnung einer Kapitalerhöhung im Rahmen einer Börseneinfüh-rung.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

23,00 EUR





200008,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

23,00 EUR





200008,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-15; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



