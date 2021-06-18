DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Sebastian
Nachname(n): Klauke

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Berichtigung

Korrektur Angabe zum Geschäft:

Das Volumen ist aufgrund eines Kommafehlers mit 200,008 angegeben worden. Das korrekte Volumen beträgt 200008,00 €. Das aggregierte Volumen beträgt 200008,00 €.

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding AG


b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42


b) Art des Geschäfts

Zeichnung einer Kapitalerhöhung im Rahmen einer Börseneinfüh-rung.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
23,00 EUR 200008,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
23,00 EUR 200008,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-15; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ABOUT YOU Holding AG

Domstraße 10

20095 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de





 
