DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest invites investors to a presentation about the media unit Verve Group on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST
June 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is holding a media seminar for all investors interested in learning more about the company"s media unit Verve Group, its business model and growth strategy.
Verve Group has developed a true privacy-first omnichannel ad platform and is, next to the games unit, the second growth and value generator of MGI. With a fully integrated value chain, MGI has increased the customer value, growth, and earnings momentum significantly. Verve Group is offering a highly efficient, international full-stack platform: a solution that uses data analysis to automatically buy and sell personalized online advertising spaces tailored to both specific or anonymized target groups. With this approach, Verve Group connects advertisers and publisher"s audiences, delivering positive outcomes for both due to intelligent algorithms and closer feedback loops. MGI profits heavily from the synergies between media and games and has a unique positioning in the market with its two business units.
To give investors more insights about how Verve Group operates and what kind of services they offer, Verve Group"s Chief Product Officer Ionut Ciobotaru, MGI CEO Remco Westermann and MGI CFO Paul Echt will give a seminar for all interested investors.
The seminar will take place on June 23, 2021 at 10am CEST. The presentation and the recording will be available on the Media and Games Invest website (www.mgi-se.com) after the event.
To participate via webcast, please visit:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/mgi-media-presentation-2021
To participate via phone, please call:
Responsible parties
The information in this notice has been made available for publication by the responsible person"s agency listed below on the date revealed by MGI"s news distributor EQS Newswire at the time of this press release. The responsible persons listed below can be contacted for more information.
Contact information:
Remco Westermann
Sören Barz
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt
About Media and Games Invest SE
Media and Games Invest SE (ISIN: MT0000580101) is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company"s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.
The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Media and Games Invest SE
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@mgi.group
|Internet:
|www.mgi.group
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; FNSE
|EQS News ID:
|1209363
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1209363 17.06.2021
