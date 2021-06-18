DGAP-AFR: Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Medios AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Medios AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://medios.ag/investor-relations/reporting-center


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center













Language: English
Company: Medios AG

Heidestraße 9

10557 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag





 
