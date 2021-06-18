DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Leybold

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding AG


b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42


b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription to a capital increase in the context of an IPO


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 489900.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23.00 EUR 489900.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding AG

Domstraße 10

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de





 
