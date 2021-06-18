





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Christian

Nachname(n):

Leybold



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding AG





b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3CNK42





b) Art des Geschäfts

Zeichnung einer Kapitalerhöhung im Rahmen einer Börseneinführung





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

23,00 EUR





489900,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

23,00 EUR





489900,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-15; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



