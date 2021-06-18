DGAP-DD: SÜSS MicroTec SE english

2021. június 18., péntek, 17:12















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








18.06.2021 / 17:08




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Schulte

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SÜSS MicroTec SE


b) LEI

529900C3KRUTSYDK7N87 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1K0235


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
24.20 EUR 193600.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
24.20 EUR 193600.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA














18.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE

Schleissheimer Strasse 90

85748 Garching

Germany
Internet: www.suss.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69216  18.06.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum