1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Dr. Victoria Ossadnik
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of RSUs

The acquisition of 1.893 RSUs of Linde plc as a result of automatic dividend reinvestment pursuant to an outstanding RSU grant.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of RSUs
    US$0.00 1.893
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 17 JUNE 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 1.893 RSUs will payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis in accordance with the RSU grant agreement.













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
