Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








21.06.2021 / 18:19




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Anneliese
Last name(s): Grenke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Grenke
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

Publication of English version.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1262884171


b) Nature of the transaction

The debt instruments were transferred to Anneliese Monika Grenke due to a compensatory agreement.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
202010.00 EUR 3636180.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
202010.00 EUR 3636180.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
