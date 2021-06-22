





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















21.06.2021 / 18:13









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Wolfgang

Nachname(n):

Grenke



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Berichtigung

Übermittlung der englischen Fassung.



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

GRENKE AG





b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Schuldtitel

ISIN:

XS1262884171





b) Art des Geschäfts

Die Schuldtitel wurden aufgrund einer Ausgleichsvereinbarung von Herrn Wolfgang Dieter Grenke abgetreten.





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

202010,00 EUR





3636180,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

202010,00 EUR





3636180,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-18; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



