Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








21.06.2021 / 18:13




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Wolfgang
Nachname(n): Grenke

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Berichtigung

Übermittlung der englischen Fassung.

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

GRENKE AG


b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Schuldtitel
ISIN: XS1262884171


b) Art des Geschäfts

Die Schuldtitel wurden aufgrund einer Ausgleichsvereinbarung von Herrn Wolfgang Dieter Grenke abgetreten.


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
202010,00 EUR 3636180,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
202010,00 EUR 3636180,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-18; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: GRENKE AG

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

Deutschland
Internet: www.grenke.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



69251  21.06.2021 


