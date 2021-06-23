DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english

2021. június 22., kedd, 15:47















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








22.06.2021 / 15:44




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Dippold

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE


b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
6.6345 EUR 100844.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
6.6345 EUR 100844.40 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-21; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














22.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69263  22.06.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum