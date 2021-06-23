DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Christoph
Nachname(n): Husmann

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Anderes auf Aktie/Schuldtitel bez. FI
Beschreibung: Bezugsrecht,
ISIN DE000A3E5AP4


b) Art des Geschäfts

Gewährung von 74.971 Bezugsrechten im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
0,00 EUR 0,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
0,00 EUR 0,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-21; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
