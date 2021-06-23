DGAP-PVR: Delticom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2021. június 23., szerda, 09:31







DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Delticom AG







Delticom AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








23.06.2021 / 09:31



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Delticom AG
Street: Brühlstraße 11
Postal code: 30169
City: Hanover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Janus Henderson Group Plc
City of registered office, country: St. Helier, Jersey

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

TR European Growth Trust Plc

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 Jun 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.98 % 0.00 % 4.98 % 13709664
Previous notification 5.12 % 0.00 % 5.12 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005146807 0 682247 0.00 % 4.98 %
Total 682247 4.98 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Janus Henderson Group plc % % %
Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited % % %
HGI Asset Management Group Limited % % %
Henderson Global Group Limited % % %
Henderson Holdings Group Limited % % %
Janus Henderson UK (Holdings) Limited % % %
Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited % % %
Henderson Global Investors Limited 4.98 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

21 Jun 2021














23.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hanover

Germany
Internet: www.delti.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1210693  23.06.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210693&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum