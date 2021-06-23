DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








23.06.2021 / 10:43




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Thomas
Nachname(n): Wolf

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Geschäftsführender Direktor und Vorsitzender des Verwaltungsrats



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

RIB Software SE


b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
47,00 EUR 1175000,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
47,00 EUR 1175000,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-21; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Deutschland
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
