1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Thomas

Nachname(n):

Wolf



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Geschäftsführender Direktor und Vorsitzender des Verwaltungsrats







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

RIB Software SE





b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0Z2XN6





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

47,00 EUR





1175000,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

47,00 EUR





1175000,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-21; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



