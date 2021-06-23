DGAP-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

ABOUT YOU Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021

Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 22, 2021

Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: January 11, 2022

Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: January 11, 2022

Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html













Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding AG

Domstraße 10

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de





 
