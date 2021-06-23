





ABOUT YOU Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 22, 2021Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 22, 2021Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: January 11, 2022Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: January 11, 2022Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html

























