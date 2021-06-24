

Cherry AG sets final offer price at EUR 32 per share





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE RELEASE.



Munich, 23 June 2021. Cherry AG (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Cherry"), a global innovation and quality leader in the manufacture of premium mechanical gaming switches and peripherals for gaming, office and industry as well as healthcare and security applications, has set the final offer price for its initial public offering at EUR 32 per share.





The first day of trading for the Company"s 24,300,000 shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) is planned for 29 June 2021. The total number of shares and the final offer price correspond to a market capitalization of EUR 778 million. In the context of the offering, 4,300,000 new ordinary bearer shares from a capital increase of the Company and 8,695,000 existing ordinary bearer shares from the Selling Shareholder (thereof 2,000,000 from the exercise of an upsize option and 1,695,000 to cover the over-allotment) were placed.





The shares will carry the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CRRN9 and the German securities identification number (WKN) A3CRRN. Delivery of the offered shares to investors will take place on 29 June 2021.





Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and ABN AMRO (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA) and M.M.Warburg & CO are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the IPO.





About Cherry





Cherry is a globally active manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and of computer input devices. Its business focusses on mechanical keyboard switches for gaming keyboards and on computer input devices used in a variety of settings, mainly for gaming, office, industry, cybersecurity protection as well as telematics solutions for healthcare practices. Since its foundation in 1953, Cherry stands with its two business areas, Gaming and Professional, for innovative and premium quality products developed specifically for the needs of its customers.





Cherry has its operative headquarters in Auerbach in der Oberpfalz, Germany, and currently employs over 500 employees in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria), in addition to several sales offices in Auerbach, Paris, London, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.





More information:



Contact Cherry AG





cometis AG



Justus Fischer



Unter den Eichen 7



65195 Wiesbaden





Phone: +49 611 205855 - 26



E-mail:







DISCLAIMER



This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.





This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the "United States"). Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent such registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act, in each case in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Cherry AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.





Subject to certain exceptions under applicable law, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.





