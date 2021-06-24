DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20



Malta, 23 June 2021. The Board of Directors of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) today resolved to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting and to propose to the shareholder meeting a share split of 1:20. Every single share should be split into twenty shares with a nominal value of € 0.05 per share.



Contact:



Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.



Jefim Gewiet (COO)



66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street



Sliema SLM 1605, Malta



E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com







