DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
2021. június 23., szerda, 20:30
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cryptology Asset Group PLC
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|E-mail:
|info@cryptology-ag.com
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
|ISIN:
|MT0001770107
|WKN:
|A2JDEW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1211368
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1211368 23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
