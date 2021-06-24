DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20

2021. június 23., szerda, 20:30





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20


23-Jun-2021 / 20:30 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014



Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20

Malta, 23 June 2021. The Board of Directors of Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) today resolved to convene an extraordinary shareholder meeting and to propose to the shareholder meeting a share split of 1:20. Every single share should be split into twenty shares with a nominal value of € 0.05 per share.



Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street

Sliema SLM 1605, Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com










23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de






















Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street

SLM 1707 Sliema

Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1211368





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1211368  23-Jun-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211368&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum