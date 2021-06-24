DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plant Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1:20

Malta, 23. Juni 2021. Der Verwaltungsrat (Board of Directors) der Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP) hat heute beschlossen, für den 20. Juli 2021 eine außerordentliche Hauptversammlung einzuberufen und der Hauptversammlung einen Aktiensplit im Verhältnis 1:20 vorzuschlagen. Jede Aktie soll in 20 Aktien mit einem rechnerischen Nennbetrag von € 0,05 je Aktie gesplittet werden.



Kontakt:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street

Sliema SLM 1605, Malta

E-Mail: info@cryptology-ag.com










Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street

SLM 1707 Sliema

Malta
E-Mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf
EQS News ID: 1211368





 
