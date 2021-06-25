DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








24.06.2021 / 16:39




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Manfred
Last name(s): Krüper

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ENCAVIS AG


b) LEI

391200ECRGNL09Y2KJ67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Subscription right,
ISIN DE000A3E5AP4


b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 6,367 subscription rights as part of a subscription rights capital increase


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














24.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ENCAVIS AG

Große Elbstraße 59

22767 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://www.encavis.com





 
69289  24.06.2021 


