Corporate News

NFON reports on Growth Strategy 2024 and the strategic partnership with WebRTC pioneer at its Annual General Meeting

- Positive business development and increasing digitalization of business communication in 2020

- NFON is laying the foundation in 2021 to benefit from the sharpened Growth Strategy 2024 in the coming years

- Acquired minority stake in Meetecho, an internationally recognized thought leader in WebRTC technology

- The investment is a clear commitment to the independent implementation of the NFON Group"s unified communication strategy

Munich, June 25, 2021 - NFON, a European provider of voice-centric business communications from the cloud, successfully held its 2021 Annual General Meeting yesterday. The AGM was held virtually as a result of the general restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time of voting by the Company"s proxies, 9,042,413 shares were represented with as many votes. Postal votes had been received for 5,519,976 no-par value shares with the same number of votes. Together, this corresponds to 87.9% of the share capital.

"With 87.9% of the share capital represented at this year"s Annual General Meeting, we recorded the highest quota since the IPO - from our point of view, a clear sign of the lively interest in NFON, the topic of digitalization of business communications and our business model. We were pleased with the many questions that were submitted as well as the once again very constructive dialog with the investor protection associations and would like to thank everyone who contributed to and participated in this successful event," said Dr. Klaus von Rottkay, CEO of the NFON Group.

The Management Board reported in detail on the positive developments in fiscal year 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. Driven by the increasing digitalization of business communications, NFON not only recorded a significant increase in recurring revenues, but also a clearly positive result. The good business development in an exceptional year 2020, characterized by COVID-19, impressively underscores that NFON is positioned exactly right in the European market with its cloud-based product portfolio.

"Voice is our core competence and we are shaping the business communication of the future. Our goal is set: We want to become the leading provider of voice-centric business communications. And the signs are clearly pointing to success," von Rottkay is convinced.

NFON intends to exploit the immense opportunities in Europe in the coming years with its once again sharpened Growth Strategy 2024. In doing so, NFON is addressing a huge market that is currently shifting in the direction of integrated business communications - driven by the cloud technologies that are becoming established. NFON already has its own innovative "German Engineering" business communications solutions that are tailored to European customer needs. The Company will continue to develop its products and solutions in the direction of integrated business communications. At the same time, NFON has already been able to generate dynamic growth for years with its current partner network. NFON plans to further expand this network and become the channel provider for voice-centric business communications.

Accordingly, von Rottkay sees promising years ahead for NFON: "We have key strengths in our business model that result in an attractive combination of dynamic growth, low churn rate and sustainable recurring revenues. In 2021, we are now laying the foundation to continue this success story in the years to come and to capture the results of our Growth Strategy 2024."

NFON is sending a clear signal concerning the independent implementation of its unified communication strategy with the strategic partnership it announced yesterday with Meetecho, an internationally recognized thought leader in the field of WebRTC technology. NFON is acquiring a 25% stake in Meetecho as part of this partnership. This move gives NFON direct access to industry-leading WebRTC expertise and accelerates the implementation of its own unified communication strategy. This is an important step towards strengthening NFON"s independence from third-party technology in the long term.

Meetecho was founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the University of Naples and the Janus WebRTC Server was released as open-source technology. This is based on the open web standard WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) and enables powerful solutions for voice and video communication.

"With Cloudya, NFON offers an efficient and flexible platform for professional voice-centric business communication, on which users will be able to switch between telephony, video or chat intuitively, easily and seamlessly in the future," explains Jan-Peter Koopmann, CTO of the NFON Group. "We want to continuously develop our product portfolio to include unified communication and contact center solutions. The strategic partnership with Meetecho offers the opportunity of accelerated expansion of our own video tech stack through targeted knowledge transfer and joint product developments. This fits perfectly into our strategy."

The detailed voting results for the 2021 Annual General Meeting are available for download on the NFON corporate website in the Investor Relations / Annual General Meeting section.

About NFON AG

NFON AG, headquartered in Munich, is the European provider of voice-centric business communications from the cloud. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) includes over 2,700 partners in 15 European countries and seven subsidiaries counts more than 40,000 companies as its customers. Cloudya, NFON"s core product, is the platform for easy, independent and reliable business communications for companies of all industries and sizes. Other premium and industry solutions complement the portfolio in the area of cloud communications, including UCaaS, CCaaS and, in the future, iPaaS. With our intuitive communication solutions, we accompany companies into the future of business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/de/

