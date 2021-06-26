DGAP-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Delivery Hero SE
Straße, Hausnr.: Oranienburger Straße 70
PLZ: 10117
Ort: Berlin
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900C3EX1FZGE48X78

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Luxor Capital Partners Offshore, Ltd.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: George Town, Kaimaninseln

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

 

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

21.06.2021

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 2,39 % 2,61 % 5,003 % 249231459
letzte Mitteilung 2,37 % 2,63 % 4,999 % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2E4K43 0 5959297 0,00 % 2,39 %
Summe 5959297 2,39 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG




















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Wandelanleihe 23.01.2027-15.01.2028 09.01.2027-02.01.2028 2507240 1,01 %
Call Options 16.07.2021-17.06.2022 16.07.2021-17.06.2022 2752494 1,10 %
    Summe 5259734 2,11 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG


















Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
Bullet Swaps 04.07.2022-22.05.2024 N/A Bar 1249505 0,50 %
      Summe 1249505 0,50 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:













Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Luxor Capital Partners Offshore, Ltd. % % %
Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP % % 5,00 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

 


Datum

25.06.2021














