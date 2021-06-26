





25.06.2021 / 15:19







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Delivery Hero SE

Street:

Oranienburger Straße 70

Postal code:

10117

City:

Berlin

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Christian Leone

Date of birth: 28 Aug 1975



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 Jun 2021



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.29 %

3.68 %

6.96 %

249231459

Previous notification

3.26 %

3.70 %

6.96 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A2E4K43

0

8194099

0.00 %

3.29 %

Total

8194099

3.29 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Convertible Bonds

23.01.2027-15.01.2028

09.01.2027-02.01.2028

2976849

1.19 %

Call Options

16.07.2021-17.06.2022

16.07.2021-17.06.2022

2925000

1.17 %





Total

5901849

2.37 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Bullet Swaps

04.07.2022-22.05.2024

N/A

Cash

3258520

1.31 %







Total

3258520

1.31 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners, LP

%

%

5.00 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Wavefront, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP

%

%

5.00 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Thebes Partners, LP

%

%

%

Thebes Offshore Master Fund, LP

%

%

5.00 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Qena Capital Partners, LP

%

%

%

Qena Capital Partners Offshore Master Fund, LP

%

%

5.00 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Cardinal, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Long, LP

%

%

5.00 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

LCG Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore. Ltd.

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Partners Long Offshore Master Fund, LP

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital GP, LLC

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital, LP

%

%

%

Lugard Road Capital Master Fund, LP

%

%

5.00 %

-

%

%

%

Christian Leone

%

%

%

Luxor Management, LLC

%

%

%

Luxor Capital Group, LP

%

%

5.00 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

25 Jun 2021



