Munich, June 28, 2021





Ralf Lueb announced as SVP Sales at Gigaset

Former VP Sales will take over the global management of Gigaset"s sales activities

Ralf Lueb (49), previously VP Sales at Gigaset, will take over overall responsibility for Gigaset"s global sales activities in around 56 countries worldwide as SVP Sales from July 1st, 2021. Lueb succeeds Michael Grodd (64), who has held the role of Gigaset"s SVP Sales since December 2015.

Ralf Lueb will take over as SVP Sales for the German telecommunications manufacturer from July 1st, 2021. The focus of his activities will be on expanding growth in established markets, further internationalization and the development and establishment of new sales channels and customer segments. In this context, Lueb sees the topics of B2B and eCommerce as being of particular importance.

Ralf Lueb has many years of management and leadership experience in comparable functions in the industry-related environment of Gigaset. The Westmünsterland native was most recently responsible for sales in Germany, UK, Austria, BeNeLux and the CEE region as VP Sales since October 2017. Prior to that, he spent 16 years with the Siemens Group, where he held various management positions. He then spent eight years as Vice President Industrial Services in the Atos/Unify Group.

With the handover of sales management from Michael Grodd to Ralf Lueb, there is not only a generational change within the company, but Gigaset is also aligning itself even more specifically to the market, the requirements of its retail partners and the massive changes in the entire market environment.

"Mr. Lueb has proven himself during the last years in the company and recommended himself for the position through performance. Thanks to his many years of experience in the industry, we are gaining a knowledgeable and strong sales manager for our internationally active company," says Klaus Weßing, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Gigaset AG.

Ralf Lueb looks forward with motivation to the challenges that lie ahead of him. For the qualified electrical engineer, it is not only a matter of continuing to build on the successful developments of the last few years that have been realized in the German business and at the same time strengthening all the other regions of the company, but at the same time above all of further developing the product portfolio and offering coordinated and attractive solutions for end customers and channel partners alike.

"We are aware of the challenges that lie ahead," says Lueb. "We want and need to grow. In doing so, we need to intensify our online business in particular, despite our long-standing, successful and strong relationships with the stationary trade. At the same time, I see the opportunity, especially in the Professional (B2B) product area in the context of the fast-growing cloud business with telephone systems, to provide suitable end devices as well as multi-cell DECT business and solutions with our products and thus realize sustainable growth. This is also illustrated by our recently intensified partnership with Atos/Unify."

Gigaset, a German company with a long tradition in the field of telecommunications technology, looks back on a history of more than 170 years full of innovations. The company has been developing and manufacturing in Bocholt, Germany since 1941. The business areas range from Phones, Smartphones and Smart Home to Professional. Ralf Lueb"s task will also be to gradually shift the sales mix from the core business with DECT cordless phones (Phones) to the growth areas. In this context, new sales regions must also be developed. A central topic here is the product area of smartphones.

Michael Grodd, who as Chief of Staff Special Projects will continue to report directly to Klaus Weßing. His task is to support Ralf Lueb in various sales topics and to push special topics. "We would like to thank Mr Grodd for his tireless efforts over the past years and the results achieved in turbulent times," says Klaus Weßing.





Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe"s market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in around 56 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home applications, and business telephony solutions for SME and enterprise customers.





Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. Its shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).

