DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Bond





TUI AG: TUI upsizes its April convertible bond through launch of a tap issue





28-Jun-2021 / 17:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR and Article 17 of UK MAR

The Management Board of TUI AG ("TUI") resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to launch a tap offering (the "Offering") of senior unsecured bonds convertible as per their terms and conditions due 2028 in an aggregate principal amount up to € 190 million (the "New Bonds"). The Bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing no-par value ordinary registered shares of TUI (the "Shares") and be fully fungible with the € 400 million convertible bonds issued on 16 April 2021 under ISIN DE000A3E5KG2 (the "Existing Bonds").

TUI intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for refinancing in particular to further reduce drawings under the KfW facilities and towards a subsequent repayment of such facilities.

The New Bonds will be issued on the same terms (save for the issue price) as the Existing Bonds and will form a single series (Gesamtemission) with the Existing Bonds (together, the "Bonds"). The final issue price will be determined following an accelerated bookbuilding, expected today.

The New Bonds will be offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors outside the United States of America as well as outside of Australia, Japan, South Africa and any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the New Bonds would be prohibited by applicable law (the "Offering"). In Canada, the Offering will only be made in the provinces of Ontario, Québec, British Columbia or Alberta, to institutional investors who are both an accredited investor and a Canadian permitted client under applicable Canadian securities laws. The existing shareholders" pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) to the New Bonds will be excluded.

TUI has agreed not to offer any Shares or equity-linked securities within a period of 60 calendar days after the settlement of the Offering, and not to enter into any transaction having a similar economic effect, subject to customary exemptions.

Settlement is expected to take place on or around 6 July 2021. TUI intends to apply for the New Bonds to be included in the trading of the Existing Bonds on the unregulated Open Market Segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations, Controlling & Corporate Finance

Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/



+49 (0)511 566 1425





Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas



Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823





Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia



Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318





MEDIA ENQUIRIES



Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations

Tel: + 49 (0)511 566 6024



