Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 21. Interim Report



On January 25, 2021, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.





In the period from 21.06.2021 through 25.06.2021, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:



United States

Germany (XETRA)

Total

Trading Date

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (USD)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

Weighted Average Price (EUR)1

Aggregated Volume (shares)

21.06.2021

20.000

287,7694

11.200

240,2857

31.200

22.06.2021

15.000

290,5295

17.800

243,4572

32.800

23.06.2021

81.800

286,6110

48.200

241,7009

130.000

24.06.2021

30.000

285,8836

23.500

240,2875

53.500

25.06.2021

50.000

284,6029

43.257

237,9056

93.257



1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2021-2023-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback3 )

Guildford, United Kingdom, 29.06.2021

Linde plc