Changes in the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG and new member of the Board of Directors at GRENKE BANK

Chair of the Supervisory Board Prof Lipp: "Upcoming Annual General Meeting will be an important milestone - strategy of double-digit growth will continue"





Baden-Baden, June 29, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies, is announcing several changes to its Supervisory Board. As announced, founder Wolfgang Grenke will leave the Supervisory Board at the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on July 29 of this year. Grenke Beteiligung GmbH & Co. KG - the joint company of the Grenke family with a majority shareholding of around 40 percent - intends to submit a related proposal for election to the Supervisory Board to the Annual General Meeting.

Claudia Krcmar and Florian Schulte have also declared that they will resign from the Supervisory Board at their own request with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Norbert Freisleben (51), graduate economist, and Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer (65), lawyer and tax consultant, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting as their successors. Norbert Freisleben is the managing director of various limited liability companies and worked for many years in the field of auditing at KPMG. He is also the author of numerous specialist publications on the subjects of stock corporations and accounting law. Dr Konstantin Mettenheimer is chairman of PMB Capital Partner Ltd and was previously the global chairman of the international law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, as well as a partner at Edmond de Rothschild Private Merchant Banking LLP.

In addition, Andreas Schulz (59), member of the GRENKE BANK AG Board of Directors responsible for the Market business unit, will leave the Company on August 1 of this year. As of this date, his duties will be assumed by Helge Kramer (54), a business mathematics graduate, who in his last position was a member of the Board of Directors at Frankfurter Bankgesellschaft Deutschland AG. A successor for the member of the Board of Directors responsible for the back office, Sven Noppes (45), whose contract ends on December 31, 2021, is expected to join GRENKE BANK AG as early as the fourth quarter of this year.

"After all the changes in recent months, the upcoming Annual General Meeting will be an important milestone," emphasises Prof Dr Ernst-Moritz Lipp, Chair of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG: "New, independent Supervisory Board members with a high level of expertise will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting, and the successful strategy of profitable, double-digit growth in the small-ticket segment with its special blend of leasing, factoring, and banking products will continue. The expansion of robust internal monitoring and control structures had already begun in the previous year and will have advanced significantly by the year"s end. Prof Lipp, in his comments, says: "Additionally, the Board of Directors has already been decisively strengthened with the appointment of Isabel Rösler as CRO and future CEO Michael Bücker. With these new and comprehensive personnel changes at GRENKE, we are laying an important foundation."

GRENKE BANK AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of GRENKE AG and, based on its portfolio, forms an important component of the Consolidated Group"s strategy. In addition to partially refinancing GRENKE"s leasing business, the bank subsidiary offers financing for SMEs and start-ups and cooperates with development banks such as Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau and Landeskreditbank Baden-Württemberg. GRENKE BANK also offers current accounts for businesses as well as overnight and fixed-term deposits for private customers.

This year, on July 29, GRENKE AG"s Annual General Meeting will once again be held virtually and can be followed live in its entirety at the following link: https://www.grenke.com/investor-relations/general-meeting.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG



Team Investor Relations



Neuer Markt 2



76532 Baden-Baden



Phone: +49 7221 5007-204



Email: investor@grenke.de



Website: www.grenke.com

Press contact



Stefan Wichmann



Executive Communications Consulting



Neuer Markt 2



76532 Baden-Baden



Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300



Email: presse@grenke.de



About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE"s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE"s activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).