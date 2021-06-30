





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Haron Holding S.A.



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Luca

Last name(s):

Pesarini

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG





b) LEI

391200ANZU0I8BNOGO03



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2NBVD5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.50 EUR





125000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.50 EUR





125000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-06-25; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



