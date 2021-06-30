DGAP-Adhoc: STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes decision to make a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer
2021. június 29., kedd, 17:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting
STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes decision to make a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer
The takeover offer also includes a delisting tender offer (Section 39 (2) and (3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]) to enable the revocation of the admission of all of the shares of STS Group AG to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, as of yet neither the management board nor the supervisory board of STS Group AG have passed corresponding resolutions, nor is there an agreement regarding the delisting with Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH as Bidder.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STS Group AG
|Zeppelinstraße 4
|85399 Hallbergmoos
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)811 124494 0
|E-mail:
|ir@sts.group
|Internet:
|https://sts.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1TNU68
|WKN:
|A1TNU6
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1213406
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1213406 29-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
