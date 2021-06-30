DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting





29-Jun-2021 / 17:22 CET/CEST





STS Group AG: Adler Pelzer publishes decision to make a voluntary takeover offer in combination with a delisting tender offer



Hallbergmoos/Munich, 29 June 2021. STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), a global system supplier for the automotive industry listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has today been informed about the publication of the decision to make a voluntary takeover offer to the shareholders of STS Group AG from Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH according to Section 29 (1) in conjunction with Section 10 (3) of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz, WpÜG).

The takeover offer also includes a delisting tender offer (Section 39 (2) and (3) of the German Stock Exchange Act [BörsG]) to enable the revocation of the admission of all of the shares of STS Group AG to trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, as of yet neither the management board nor the supervisory board of STS Group AG have passed corresponding resolutions, nor is there an agreement regarding the delisting with Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH as Bidder.



