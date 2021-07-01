DGAP-NVR: MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.06.2021 / 16:00



Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany

2. Type of capital measure










  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.06.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)  

3. New total number of voting rights:


32892540














Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
