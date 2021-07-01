



MorphoSys AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















30.06.2021







Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer

MorphoSys AG



Semmelweisstr. 7



82152 Planegg



Germany



2. Type of capital measure





Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

30.06.2021



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:



32892540







