Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: DSR Ventures GmbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Dominik Sebastian
Nachname(n): Richter
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verpfändung von 275.000 auf den Inhaber lautenden Stückaktien der HelloFresh SE im Rahmen eines Kreditgeschäfts


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
nicht bezifferbar nicht bezifferbar


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-06-30; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
