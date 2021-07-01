DGAP-Adhoc: Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies is acquiring a portfolio of ten development projects located in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt following entering into the financing agreements
2021. június 30., szerda, 18:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Acquisition
Ad-hoc announcement
Pursuant to Art. 17 Abs. 1 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.
- Ten projects across Berlin, Düsseldorf and Frankfurt with total gross construction area of c.1,200,000 sqm
- Portfolio valuation of EUR 1.3bn as of 31 December 2020
- Aggregate Holdings SA and group companies assume debt of EUR 645m through this acquisition
- Significant net asset value appreciation
Aggregate group companies have assumed the existing project financing arrangements for the projects, and also entered into a financing at the holding company level, together totaling EUR 645m. The purchase price of the portfolio is confidential. The project level companies will have sufficient levels of cash reserve to cover financing and project related costs until end 2022.
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aggregate Holdings SA
|Rue Antoine Jans 10
|1820 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|DE000A184P98
|WKN:
|A184P9
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1213374
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1213374 30-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]