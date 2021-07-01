DGAP-Ad-hoc: Villeroy & Boch AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch significantly raises its annual forecast for 2021





30-Jun-2021 / 20:09 CET/CEST





Villeroy & Boch significantly raises its annual forecast for 2021

Mettlach, 30.06.2021 - In view of the continued very positive business development in the first half of the year, the Management Board of Villeroy & Boch AG is raising the turnover and earnings forecasts for the full year. It now expects an increase in Group turnover to around EUR 885 million (previously: 5-10 % compared to the previous year) as well as an increase in the Group operating result from around EUR 50 million in the previous year to over EUR 75 million (previously: significantly disproportionate). The increase in the earnings forecast is based on the higher turnover expectation and on successfully implemented structural measures in both divisions, including the transformation and efficiency program started last year.

Note: The interim report for Q2 2021 will be published on 20 July 2021 as scheduled and will contain detailed information on the business development in both divisions.





