DGAP-News: Notification of Stabilization Measures and Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (4) (b) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 and Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052
2021. június 30., szerda, 21:20
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, OR JAPAN.
Notification of Stabilization Measures and the exercise of the Greenshoe-Option in accordance with Art. 5 (4)(b), (5) and (6) of Reg. (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance Art.8 (f) and Art.6 (3) of the Com. Delegated Reg. (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016
End of the Stabilization
In connection with the public offering of shares in Bike24 Holding AG, Breitscheidstrasse 40, 01237 Dresden, Deutschland (ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4; German Securities Code: A3CQ7F; Symbol: BIKE GY) Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as stabilisation manager. During the stabilisation period, which commenced on the first day of trading of the shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) on 25. June 2021 and was discontinued on 30. June 2021, Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG carried out no stabilisation measures.
Full exercise of the Over-allotment Warrant
The option granted by the selling shareholders to the stabilisation manager on behalf and for the account of the underwriters to purchase up to 2,799,999 additional shares in Bike24 Holding AG at the offer price to the extent shares were placed under a securities loan in connection with overallotments (so called Greenshoe-Option) was fully exercised by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on 30. June 2021.
1214048 30.06.2021
